Pakistani diplomatic and official passport holders exempt from UAE visa requirements from August 1

Pakistani holders of diplomatic and official passports will no longer require a visa to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 1, a policy that will also apply to UAE visitors travelling to Pakistan. The two countries will soon discuss easing visa requirements for media personnel and other select groups.

The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, during an interview. He highlighted the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to the UAE, where he chaired the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) for the first time in 12 years.

During the visit, three key Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed: the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders, the establishment of a joint task force to promote investments, and an agreement on artificial intelligence and digital economy collaboration.

Ambassador Tirmizi added that the JMC provided a roadmap for future cooperation, with both sides agreeing to enhance inter-ministerial coordination and follow-up through working groups. They also exchanged views on regional developments in the Middle East, reaffirming a joint commitment to peace and stability.

Productive sideline meetings were held with senior Emirati officials, further advancing mutual interests, especially in strengthening labor cooperation and community relations, benefiting the large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE.

Senator Dar also met with his UAE counterpart and chaired a preparatory meeting to review the JMC agenda, focusing on trade, investment, energy, telecommunications, and employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in the UAE. He emphasized the need to turn discussions into tangible outcomes for institutional cooperation.

Additionally, a working group meeting of the JMC was held, led by Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State. Discussions focused on ongoing and future development cooperation, particularly in the hydroelectric power sector, including the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Ambassador Tirmizi, alongside senior officials, also held meetings with key UAE stakeholders, including Etisalat’s Group CEO and the Ministry of Justice. They discussed measures to curb illegal activities and improve regulatory compliance, with the UAE side expressing support in addressing visa challenges and enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the UAE.