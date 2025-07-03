Biometric verification made mandatory for mobile wallet cash transactions





ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s digital finance ecosystem entered a new phase of security enforcement this week as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mandated biometric verification for over-the-counter cash transactions on mobile wallet platforms Easypaisa and JazzCash.

Effective July 1, 2025, the new regulation requires users to undergo biometric authentication via authorized agents for all cash deposits and withdrawals, in a move designed to curb digital fraud and improve the traceability of transactions.

The SBP’s directive comes as mobile wallets continue to gain traction nationwide, with platforms like Easypaisa and JazzCash facilitating millions of daily transactions. While these services have brought financial access to underserved populations, the rapid growth has also heightened the need for enhanced security protocols.

According to officials, the biometric verification requirement will only apply to transactions conducted through physical retail agents. Digital wallet functions such as online transfers, bill payments, and mobile top-ups remain unaffected.

“No accounts are being blocked and no funds are at risk,” officials clarified amid concerns circulating on social media. “This regulation applies strictly to cash handling by agents, and it is aimed at reducing fraud and improving transparency in the system.”

Retail agents across the country have been equipped with biometric devices to comply with the regulation. Any attempt to deposit or withdraw cash at an agent without successful biometric authentication will be declined under the new rules.

The transition is being positioned as a major step forward in consumer protection. With biometric data serving as a secure verification method, the SBP aims to safeguard users and bolster confidence in Pakistan’s expanding digital payments infrastructure.

Mobile wallet operators have also issued public awareness messages to help users understand the new process and its benefits, assuring them that the additional step will contribute to a safer digital financial environment.

The implementation follows the SBP’s broader strategy to promote financial inclusion while maintaining the integrity of the financial system, especially as digital channels increasingly become the primary mode of transaction for many Pakistanis.