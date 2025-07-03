Pakistan, Oman push for stronger maritime ties, direct Gwadar ferry service

Pakistan and the Sultanate of Oman have agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, with a focus on fast-tracking the launch of a direct ferry service, expanding marine trade, and enhancing people-to-people and business linkages.

The understanding was reached during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Oman’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Fahad bin Sulaiman bin Khalaf Al Kharusi, held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Both sides acknowledged the enduring diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations, and stressed the urgency of advancing maritime trade and infrastructure connectivity.

Minister Junaid Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan’s exports to Oman via ports amounted to $224 million in 2024, underscoring the need to increase this volume through collaborative projects and improved logistics frameworks.

He placed particular emphasis on the proposed direct ferry service between Gwadar and Oman, projecting it as a potential multi-billion-dollar opportunity for both countries. He stated that Pakistan could earn between $10–15 billion annually from enhanced Gwadar-based maritime operations, while Oman would benefit from establishing a critical maritime corridor to South and Central Asia.

Calling on Oman to support the early launch of the ferry service, Chaudhry said the route could also boost regional tourism, logistics, and people-to-people connectivity.

He also offered specialized marine education and training opportunities for Omani students at the Pakistan Marine Academy, which is currently undergoing upgradation to a full-fledged university. “This initiative aims to strengthen technical expertise and human capital in marine sciences and navigation,” he added.

Ambassador Al Kharusi welcomed the proposals and reaffirmed the cultural closeness between the two countries. He highlighted that Urdu is widely spoken and understood in Oman, a reflection of the longstanding social and people-to-people ties.

He praised the role of the Pakistani diaspora in Oman’s development and emphasized the need for greater business-to-business engagement to unlock further trade and investment opportunities.

Minister Chaudhry concluded by saying that enhanced maritime collaboration reflects a shared commitment to regional prosperity, sustainable development, and greater connectivity between Pakistan and Oman.