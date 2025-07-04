Sialkot-Kharian, Kharian-Rawalpindi motorways approved for construction under public-private partnership

The Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) has approved several major infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and improving public services through public-private partnerships.

The 39th meeting of the P3A Board, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, focused on leveraging private sector investment and management expertise to address financial challenges, speed up project execution, and enhance efficiency in infrastructure development.

The board granted in-principle approval for the revised commercial structure of the Sialkot–Kharian Motorway project, a 69-kilometre stretch that will be upgraded to a six-lane road.

The project, aligned with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)’s recommendations, aims to improve connectivity between Sialkot and central Punjab, promoting industrial growth and mobility in the region.

In addition, the board approved the Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway project, a 117.6-kilometre six-lane greenfield motorway under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. With an estimated cost of Rs202.61 billion, the project will include Rs40 billion in Viability Gap Funding and will be procured through international competitive bidding. The this motorway is expected to reduce travel time between north and central Punjab, facilitating regional trade and passenger traffic.

Other initiatives approved during the meeting include hiring an International Financial Institution (IFI) as a transaction advisor for urban water and sewerage projects in Islamabad under the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The projects aim to introduce international expertise in structuring and implementing climate-resilient municipal infrastructure.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that public-private partnerships are critical for accelerating infrastructure development, ensuring long-term sustainability, and providing value for money. The P3A reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking key projects as part of Pakistan’s broader economic reform and development strategy.