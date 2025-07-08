Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches ‘Khyber Pass’ digital identity system—a revolutionary step towards digital governance

In a landmark step to promote digital governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has officially launched a revolutionary digital identity system named ‘Khyber Pass’. A formal ceremony marking the inauguration of the system was held at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally launched the Khyber Pass digital platform.

The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Technology Shafqat Ayaz, members of the provincial cabinet, members of the provincial assembly, and senior government officials.

Khyber Pass is the first-of-its-kind digital identity system in Pakistan based on a QR code mechanism. It will be integrated with NADRA and other government databases, enabling citizens to access all their identity-related information online. With this system, citizens will no longer need to repeatedly provide personal information to avail government services.

Through a single Khyber Pass digital account, residents will be able to access all public services offered by the provincial government. The unified QR code will serve as a gateway to services such as health, education, taxation, licensing, property records, and more—eliminating the need for multiple registrations or form submissions.

Citizens will no longer have to visit different offices or wait in long queues, as services will be accessible online through a single digital ID. Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the entire team of the KP Information Technology Board for launching this modern digital system.

He termed it a revolutionary step toward ensuring easy access to government services and said that initially, three services are being provided under the Khyber Pass platform. In the near future, all provincial services, including the Sehat Card (health card), will be integrated into the system.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of digitizing government systems to ensure transparency, merit, and enhanced service delivery, in line with the vision of Chairman Imran Khan. “We are implementing the vision of Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by making governance more accessible and efficient for both the government and the citizens,” he remarked.

He noted that the provincial government has already digitized several sectors and is witnessing promising results. Citing an example, he said the digitization of challans alone has saved the government nearly Rs. 3 billion. Similarly, by initiating strict monitoring of the Sehat Card after coming into power, the government managed to reduce healthcare costs by Rs. 13 billion despite an increase in service usage.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the provincial treasury, which was nearly empty at the time his government assumed office, now holds Rs. 190 billion. “We are strengthening the IT department and accelerating the digital transformation journey, and I am confident we will achieve our targets soon,” he added.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and merit through the effective use of information technology, which he said would help restore public trust. He stressed that the government’s vision is to deliver services at citizens’ doorsteps, and Khyber Pass will play a pivotal role in realizing this goal.

Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in making the Khyber Pass system a success. “Together, we can take this province toward real improvement. The provincial government is determined to implement a true system of reward and accountability in public institutions—because justice and merit are the foundations of any successful system,” he concluded. The event was also addressed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology Shafqat Ayaz and Secretary Information Technology Amjad Ali Khan.