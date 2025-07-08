Thar rail project to power economy with affordable energy, says Railways Minister

Director General of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Major General Abdul Sami, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday to review progress on the strategic Thar rail connectivity project.

During the meeting, Minister Hanif Abbasi emphasized the transformative impact of the project on Pakistan’s energy landscape. “Thar’s affordable and indigenous coal will now be transported directly to power plants across the country,” he stated, highlighting the potential for significant cost savings.

The minister noted that electricity produced from locally sourced Thar coal will cost only Rs. 4.7 per unit, in contrast to Rs. 15 per unit for electricity generated using imported coal. He described this shift as a “highly viable alternative” for addressing Pakistan’s growing energy needs while reducing reliance on costly imports.

The project, a major collaboration between the Ministry of Railways and the FWO, is scheduled for completion by next year, with the FWO assuring its timely execution. Critical components for the project — including rails, fastenings, and thermite welding materials — are being imported, while sleepers are being produced domestically, ensuring a balance of international quality standards and local manufacturing support.

In addition, geotechnical and hydrological surveys have already been completed, clearing the path for the next stages of implementation. These foundational assessments were essential for identifying the best possible routes and ensuring environmental resilience for the railway infrastructure.

Speaking on the broader economic implications, Minister Abbasi said the Thar Rail Project would “breathe new life into the national economy.” He added that the initiative would not only bring affordable electricity to the general public but also save valuable foreign exchange, currently being spent on coal imports. “This is a major good news for the people,” he remarked.

The Ministry of Railways reaffirmed its full support for the project and expressed its unwavering commitment to seeing the initiative through to completion. Officials underscored the project’s strategic importance, positioning it as a cornerstone of national development and a critical step toward energy self-sufficiency.