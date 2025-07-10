Textile, carpet manufacturers express concerns over high energy costs and impact of US tariffs

Representatives of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association have raised serious concerns over the rising cost of doing business, particularly the high energy prices faced by the textile sector compared to regional competitors, as well as the potential impact of tariffs imposed by the US administration.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan held a key meeting with delegations of the APTMA and the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The representatives of APTMA highlighted the significance of the textile industry as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s exports, with the United States being a major market for Pakistani textile products.

In response, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan assured the textile stakeholders of the Ministry’s full support in improving the trading environment. He also expressed optimism that the ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States—spearheaded by the Ministry—would lead to positive outcomes for Pakistan’s exporters.

During the meeting, the delegation from the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association voiced concerns regarding the high taxation on intermediate goods essential for producing value-added carpets.

They emphasised that these tax burdens were limiting the growth and export potential of the carpet industry.

The Coordinator to the PM reaffirmed the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to actively engage with relevant authorities to address these issues, assuring the delegations that facilitating export sectors remains a top priority.

These meetings reflect the Ministry’s continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s export-oriented industries and its commitment to ensuring a competitive and business-friendly environment for key sectors of the economy.