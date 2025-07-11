Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Railways posts record Rs. 93 billion revenue in FY2024–25

Karachi leads both passenger and freight earnings as ministry hails historic performance; income surpasses previous year’s Rs. 88 billion

By Monitoring Desk

In a milestone achievement, Pakistan Railways recorded its highest-ever annual income of Rs. 93 billion during the financial year 2024–25, according to a press release issued Friday.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, termed the figure a historic high in the 78-year history of the national rail service. The minister noted that the previous record, set just last year, stood at Rs. 88 billion.

Breaking down the Rs. 93 billion revenue, Abbasi stated that passenger train operations contributed Rs. 47 billion, while freight services generated Rs. 31 billion. Military traffic added another Rs. 1.5 billion to the total, and Rs. 3 billion came from other coaching services. An additional Rs. 9.5 billion was earned through miscellaneous sources.

Regionally, the Karachi division emerged as the top performer in both the passenger and freight sectors. It led passenger revenue with Rs. 14.75 billion, followed by Lahore division with Rs. 11.25 billion. In freight operations, Karachi again took the lead with Rs. 28 billion, while Multan secured second place with Rs. 1 billion.

Minister Abbasi credited the performance to improved operational efficiency and strategic revenue generation initiatives undertaken during the year.

Google expands Veo 3 AI video tool access to Pakistan and 150+ countries
Toyota raises car prices by up to Rs. 600,000 following NEV Levy in budget 2025–26
