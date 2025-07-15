Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt forms committee to address traders’ concerns over Section 37A; strike deferred for 30 days,meeting chaired by FM Aurangzeb

Business leaders agree to pause nationwide protest after Finance Minister assures fair tax enforcement; high-powered panel to present consensus proposal within a month.

By Monitoring Desk

In a key development aimed at defusing tensions with the business community, the federal government on Tuesday agreed to establish a high-powered committee to address concerns surrounding Section 37A of the Finance Act 2025. In response, traders have postponed their planned countrywide strike for 30 days.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad, which brought together leading representatives from major chambers of commerce, trade bodies, and business associations, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister assured participants that the government’s objective is to curb tax evasion, not to target or harass compliant businesses. To facilitate constructive engagement, the government announced the formation of a committee under the leadership of Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production.

The committee will also include Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, PM’s Coordinator on Trade Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and nominated representatives from the business community.

The panel is tasked with holding intensive consultations over the next 30 days and will submit a consensus-driven set of recommendations to the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet for consideration.

During the meeting, business leaders expressed strong reservations about the implications of Section 37A, particularly its impact on routine commercial transactions. Government officials acknowledged these concerns and pledged to ensure that no additional burdens fall on legitimate enterprises.

While the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and transporters had earlier announced a strike for July 19 in protest against the Finance Act’s provisions, the call has now been suspended pending the outcome of the committee’s work.

Previous article
Cabinet committee flags audit delays in SOEs, clears key board appointments and exemptions
Next article
Cabinet committee approves key board appointments, procurement reforms and audit directives for SOEs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.