Pakistan earns $17.88 billion from textile exports in FY2025

Pakistan’s textile exports increased by 7.39% in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $17.88 billion, up from $16.65 billion in the previous year, according to the latest data.

While this growth is the second-highest in the last five years, it remains lower than the 25.5% growth recorded in FY2022, highlighting ongoing challenges in the sector.

The growth was primarily driven by positive performance in segments such as knitwear, readymade garments, and bedwear.

Knitwear exports saw a 13.68% increase, reaching $5.01 billion, up from $4.41 billion last year. Readymade garments grew by 15.85%, totaling $4.128 billion compared to $3.56 billion in FY2024. Bedwear exports rose by 11.1%, amounting to $3.11 billion, up from $2.80 billion in the previous year.

However, traditional textile products struggled, with cotton cloth exports falling by 3.05%, from $1.87 billion in FY2024 to $1.81 billion in FY2025. Cotton yarn exports faced a severe decline, dropping by 28.76%, from $955 million to just $680.7 million in the same period.

In June 2025, textile exports increased by 7.59%, amounting to $1.52 billion compared to $1.41 billion in June 2024. While this shows positive momentum, it remains insufficient to offset the underperformance of other categories.

Exports of sports goods saw a decline of 2.74%, totaling $385.5 million, with football exports dropping by 9.7%, amounting to $229.8 million. Surgical instrument exports rose by 1.6%, totaling $451.7 million, while cement exports surged by 23.7%, reaching $329.8 million.

The machinery import sector saw a change in dynamics. Petroleum imports decreased by 5.76%, totaling $15.93 billion, providing some relief to the current account.

Meanwhile, machinery imports increased by 13.37% to $9.63 billion, with textile machinery imports rising by 61.5% to $241.2 million and power generation equipment imports growing by 47.8% to $616.2 million.

In the transport sector, imports increased by 32.7% to $2.44 billion, with CKD/SKD vehicle imports growing by 57.8%, amounting to $1.59 billion. Motorcar imports rose by 41.5% to $1.103 billion, and buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles saw a substantial increase of 132%, totaling $442.3 million. Import of fully built-up motorcars reached $278.2 million.