Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan earns $17.88 billion from textile exports in FY2025

Knitwear, garments, and bedwear drive textile exports growth by 7.39%, but cotton products decline amid challenges in innovation and market diversification

By News Desk

Pakistan’s textile exports increased by 7.39% in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $17.88 billion, up from $16.65 billion in the previous year, according to the latest data. 

While this growth is the second-highest in the last five years, it remains lower than the 25.5% growth recorded in FY2022, highlighting ongoing challenges in the sector.

The growth was primarily driven by positive performance in segments such as knitwear, readymade garments, and bedwear. 

Knitwear exports saw a 13.68% increase, reaching $5.01 billion, up from $4.41 billion last year. Readymade garments grew by 15.85%, totaling $4.128 billion compared to $3.56 billion in FY2024. Bedwear exports rose by 11.1%, amounting to $3.11 billion, up from $2.80 billion in the previous year.

However, traditional textile products struggled, with cotton cloth exports falling by 3.05%, from $1.87 billion in FY2024 to $1.81 billion in FY2025. Cotton yarn exports faced a severe decline, dropping by 28.76%, from $955 million to just $680.7 million in the same period.

In June 2025, textile exports increased by 7.59%, amounting to $1.52 billion compared to $1.41 billion in June 2024. While this shows positive momentum, it remains insufficient to offset the underperformance of other categories.

Exports of sports goods saw a decline of 2.74%, totaling $385.5 million, with football exports dropping by 9.7%, amounting to $229.8 million. Surgical instrument exports rose by 1.6%, totaling $451.7 million, while cement exports surged by 23.7%, reaching $329.8 million.

The machinery import sector saw a change in dynamics. Petroleum imports decreased by 5.76%, totaling $15.93 billion, providing some relief to the current account. 

Meanwhile, machinery imports increased by 13.37% to $9.63 billion, with textile machinery imports rising by 61.5% to $241.2 million and power generation equipment imports growing by 47.8% to $616.2 million.

In the transport sector, imports increased by 32.7% to $2.44 billion, with CKD/SKD vehicle imports growing by 57.8%, amounting to $1.59 billion. Motorcar imports rose by 41.5% to $1.103 billion, and buses, trucks, and heavy vehicles saw a substantial increase of 132%, totaling $442.3 million. Import of fully built-up motorcars reached $278.2 million.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 19, 2025
Next article
FPCCI, govt reach deal to postpone nationwide strike, KCCI holds firm on Karachi shutdown
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.