Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, US explore Preferential Trade Agreement or Bilateral Trade Treaty options in high-level talks

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets US officials to discuss favorable trade tariffs and market access for Pakistan's textile sector

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb travelled to Washington for high-level trade talks with the Trump administration on Friday, marking a significant step in negotiations for a potential trade deal.

During his visit, Aurangzeb met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. 

According to media reports, the discussions are focused on finalising either a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) or a Bilateral Trade Treaty (BTT), sources indicate. The US has been actively pursuing such agreements with countries where it faces large trade deficits.

The two sides are considering a deal that would grant Pakistan favorable textile tariffs in exchange for incentivised tariffs on American cotton and soybean exports to Pakistan. The agreement is also expected to include WTO-compliant incentives, which could enhance trade relations between the two countries.

Pakistan currently enjoys a trade surplus with the US, exporting $5.1 billion while importing $2.1 billion, yielding a $3.1 billion surplus. In a bid to further improve trade, Pakistan’s imports of US cotton and soybean may see tariff rationalization under the newly introduced National Tariff Policy for 2025-26.

Both sides are optimistic that the ongoing talks will lead to a mutually beneficial agreement, with Aurangzeb highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation in sectors like IT, minerals, and agriculture.

In the past, initiatives like the Reconstruction Opportunity Zones (ROZs) failed to deliver despite Pakistan’s economic contributions. This time, negotiators are determined to secure a favorable outcome that will benefit Pakistan’s key industries, particularly textiles.

Previous article
IMF eyes revised global forecast, but warns trade tensions still cloud outlook
Next article
Nepra approves K-Electric’s Rs6.15/unit tariff hike for FY 2023-24, despite govt’s review motion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association leadership dispute raises concerns over violation of...

Rizwanullah Khan of PSMA’s Sindh Zone calls out unlawful change in leadership, alleging violations of the association’s constitution and regulatory provisions in recent elections

Cotton arrivals plunge 32.64% in 2025-26 season, signaling challenges ahead

NAB arrests 8 suspects in Rs40 billion Kohistan corruption scandal

Nepra approves K-Electric’s Rs6.15/unit tariff hike for FY 2023-24, despite govt’s review motion

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.