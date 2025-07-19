Pakistan’s food exports decline 32% in June 2025, with rice and vegetable exports hit hardest

Pakistan’s food exports saw a decline in June 2025, dropping 32% compared to the same month last year and 37% compared to May 2025, according to preliminary figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Total exports for June 2025 amounted to $2.48 billion, reflecting a 7.26% decline from May 2025 and a 3.17% decrease compared to June 2024.

Food product exports amounted to $367.7 million, a sharp drop from $584.5 million in May 2025 and $544 million in June 2024. This decrease is concerning given the critical role food exports play in Pakistan’s economy. The overall decline in food exports for the fiscal year stood at 3.4%, totaling $7.11 billion.

Rice exports, a key foreign exchange earner, declined by 14.7%. Basmati rice exports fell by 5.3% to $830 million, while non-basmati rice exports dropped 17.4%, totaling $2.5 billion.

Meat exports decreased by 3.2%, amounting to $495 million, and fruit exports fell by 10.3%, reaching $308 million. Vegetable exports experienced an even sharper decline, down by 14.5% to $367.6 million.

However, not all sectors saw declines. Fish and seafood exports grew by 13.4%, reaching $465 million, and sugar exports saw an extraordinary surge of 1,851%, totaling $411.1 million. Tobacco exports also soared, increasing more than 300% year-on-year and by 16.3% from May 2025.

For the fiscal year 2024-2025, Pakistan’s total exports reached $32.0 billion, showing a 4.45% increase from the previous year. In terms of imports, Pakistan spent $4.87 billion in June 2025, marking a 6.97% decrease from May 2025 and a 1.85% drop compared to June 2024.