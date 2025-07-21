Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5 billion in NexGen Auto for EV development

NPL's investment includes equity purchase and loan for NexGen Auto's electric vehicle project

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Nishat Power Limited (NPL) plans to invest up to Rs2.5 billion in NexGen Auto (Private) Limited, a company focusing on electric vehicles (EVs). The announcement was made in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

NPL has called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 13, 2025, to seek shareholder approval for the investment. The proposed deal includes Rs2 billion in equity to acquire 200 million ordinary shares of NexGen Auto at Rs10 each, along with an additional Rs500 million working capital loan.

The loan will carry an interest rate of 3-month KIBOR plus 100 basis points, or the company’s average borrowing cost, whichever is higher. The repayment will be quarterly.

NexGen Auto, established in August 2024, has partnered with Cherry Automobile Co. Ltd of China to introduce two new energy vehicle sub-brands, Omoda and Jaecoo, in Pakistan. The company is preparing for a major launch event in August 2025. The CKD assembly project for these vehicles has begun and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, with commercial operations to start in 2025. The total project cost is estimated at Rs14.7 billion, funded through a combination of debt and equity.

NPL anticipates that the investment will generate long-term returns, enhance its portfolio, and align with its sustainability goals.

Previous article
Hong Kong probes Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000 customers
Next article
First Prudential Modaraba rebranded as Wasl Mobility Modaraba
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.