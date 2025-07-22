Sign inSubscribe
Business leaders discuss Pakistan’s economic outlook and reforms with Field Marshal Asim Munir

Delegation led by Gohar Ejaz urges government to reduce interest rates and support export-led growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of leading business figures, headed by former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz, met with Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday to discuss Pakistan’s economic outlook and necessary reforms.

The delegation included key figures such as APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, SM Tanvir, and the presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Geo News reported. 

During the meeting, Gohar Ejaz briefed the field marshal on the current state of the national economy, emphasizing that while stability was gradually returning, there was a need for further reforms to strengthen the business environment. He stressed that the business community fully supported government policies but called for measures that would facilitate businesses in the country.

Ejaz also highlighted the necessity of reducing interest rates to align them with inflation and urged the government to address concerns raised by the business community regarding the federal budget. 

Additionally, he advocated for an export-led economic model and emphasized the importance of protecting domestic cotton production and supporting farmers. He further called on the government to fulfil commitments made in the recent budget.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

