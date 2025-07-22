Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves CMA CGM’s acquisition of Borusan in global logistics merger

Transaction reviewed under Competition Act, 2010; no anti-competitive concerns raised for Pakistani market

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of Borusan Tedarik Zinciri Cozumleri ve Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi (“Borusan”) by CMA CGM S.A., a global leader in shipping and logistics. The merger, filed under Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010 and the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016, involves the acquisition of Borusan from Borusan Holding AS and Borusan Yatirim ve Pazarlama AS, both based in Türkiye.

CMA CGM, headquartered in France, is a global player in container shipping and port terminal services, with operations in Pakistan through its logistics arm, CEVA Logistics Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. and CEVA Air and Ocean Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. In contrast, Borusan primarily offers third-party logistics services in Türkiye, with a limited presence in Pakistan through a local agent.

In its review, the CCP assessed the potential anti-competitive effects of the transaction. The Commission concluded that the merger would not affect the relevant market—freight forwarding services (air and sea)—in Pakistan, given Borusan’s negligible presence in the country. Furthermore, the transaction neither creates nor strengthens a dominant market position, and does not introduce any significant barriers to entry.

The approval of this merger underscores the CCP’s commitment to ensuring fair competition while facilitating international business ventures.

