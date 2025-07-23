UK regulator moves to curb Apple and Google’s app store control

Britain’s competition regulator on Wednesday outlined possible actions it could take to improve how Apple and Google run their app stores, citing concerns about fairness and transparency.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it plans to designate both companies as holding strategic market status due to their control of mobile platforms, which power nearly all mobile devices in the UK.

The CMA’s proposals focus on the app review process, store rankings, and the commission of up to 30% on some in-app purchases. It said these areas show signs of limited competition and reduced opportunities for innovation.

A strategic market status designation would allow the CMA to impose specific obligations on companies to promote fair competition. A final decision on the designations is expected by October 22.

The regulator said changes could include making review and ranking processes more transparent, providing clearer warnings about changes to guidelines, and offering better ways for businesses to raise concerns.

Apple and Google pushed back. Google called the proposals “disappointing and unwarranted,” while Apple warned the rules could weaken user privacy and security protections.

Epic Games, which has long opposed the control Apple and Google hold over mobile ecosystems, said the CMA had not gone far enough. It criticized the delay in addressing app store competition and said its own marketplace app cannot launch on Apple’s iOS in the UK this year.

The CMA has gained broader authority to investigate Big Tech under a new UK regime. It is also looking into Google’s role in general search and search advertising under the same framework. The regulator said app developers contribute about 1.5% to the UK economy and that its actions are aimed at supporting innovation in the sector.