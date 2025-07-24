Design work begins on Lahore’s yellow line metro, promising Eco-Friendly underground transit

Construction design and cost planning have officially commenced for Lahore’s ambitious Yellow Line Metro Train project, with authorities adopting the cut-and-cover tunneling method to minimize environmental impact.

According to sources in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the project—being developed in collaboration with NESPAK—will follow a 24-kilometer route stretching from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. The Yellow Line will operate as a trackless underground tram system, inspired by the model used at the Orange Line’s Mall Road station.

A key feature of the Yellow Line is its environmentally conscious approach. The LDA confirmed that no trees will be felled nor green spaces disturbed, as the route will be constructed entirely beneath the surface using cut-and-cover tunneling. Once construction is completed, Lahore’s Canal Road will be restored to normal traffic flow.

The cut-and-cover method involves excavating a shallow trench, installing the tunnel structure, and then covering it again—making it ideal for projects with minimal overhead obstructions and shallow depth requirements. Experts note this technique offers a cost-effective, high-quality outcome and often accelerates the construction timeline.

As part of the plan, a 12 to 14-foot-wide stretch on both sides of the Canal Road will be used for the underground tramway. The route will be completely signal-free, ensuring seamless electric tram movement beneath one of Lahore’s busiest corridors.

The Yellow Line Metro will feature 20 electric train sets imported from China, and is expected to be operational by December 2026.

The LDA and NESPAK teams are currently finalizing design specifications and technical documentation before initiating the next phase of development.