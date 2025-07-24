PM reaffirms commitment to merged districts’ development, restores quota in medical and engineering institutions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured that the federal government is taking concrete and sustained measures for the economic uplift and welfare of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly through enhanced development funding, institutional reforms, and educational support.

The assurance came during a high-level consultative session held at the Prime Minister’s House with a delegation of tribal elders from the merged districts, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister announced the restoration of the quota for merged districts in medical colleges and engineering universities, a move widely appreciated by the tribal elders. “I am very happy to host the tribal elders at the Prime Minister House today,” he said. The delegation expressed gratitude for the decision and noted their satisfaction with renewed government engagement.

The jirga discussed key issues such as law and order, infrastructure development, and public services across the formerly FATA region. The Prime Minister emphasized that maintaining peace and stability in these areas remains a top government priority, especially given the ongoing sacrifices of the security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies battling terrorism.

“You belong to those areas of Pakistan that are the guardians of the glorious historical heritage and traditions,” PM Shehbaz said during the session. He acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by tribal communities in securing the country.

He further stressed that the government is committed to providing equal and high-quality opportunities in education, healthcare, employment, and skills development, particularly for the youth of the merged districts.

Highlighting recent initiatives, PM Shehbaz said a substantial portion of this year’s development budget has been allocated to improve FATA University and to strengthen police infrastructure across the merged districts.

To enhance coordination, the Prime Minister announced the expansion of a federal committee headed by Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Frontier Regions. The committee now includes representation from tribal elders, a decision welcomed by the delegation.

The visiting tribal leaders also commended the Pakistan Army’s recent response to Indian aggression, lauding its effective strategy during the recent conflict. They thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to engage in dialogue on peace, development, and governance in the merged districts.

PM Shehbaz affirmed that regular consultative sessions with tribal elders will continue, ensuring their active participation in decision-making related to their regions’ development.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials and federal ministers, including Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Pervez Khattak, and Dr. Tauqir Shah, among others.