Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP recovers Rs 150 million from Strepsils’ manufacturer over misleading ads

Ad flagged for misleading consumers by presenting Strepsils as a medicated remedy

By Ghulam Abbas

 

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered a penalty of PKR 150 million from Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited for the deceptive marketing of its product Strepsils. The recovery was made by attaching the company’s bank account after the dismissal of its appeal by the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT).

According to derails, Section 40(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010, authorises the CCP to recover penalties by attaching the bank accounts of entities that fail to comply with its orders.

The CCP had imposed the fine on Reckitt Benckiser for misleading consumers by presenting Strepsils as a medicated remedy for sore throats. The product had been de-registered as a drug after its acquisition by Reckitt in 2005. However, it continued to be marketed in a way that falsely implied medicinal efficacy.

The Commission concluded that the company violated Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, by disseminating deceptive content and harming the business interests of competing undertakings. As a result, a penalty of PKR 150 million was imposed. Reckitt Benckiser filed an appeal against the CCP’s order, but the CAT dismissed the appeal due to non-prosecution. With the appeal dismissed, the CCP enforced its order and recovered the full amount.

Previous article
US aviation regulators to assess Boeing’s supply chain before lifting 737 MAX rate cap
Next article
Siemens Pakistan reports Rs 769 million net profit, a significant turnaround from last year’s loss
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.