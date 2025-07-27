SUPARCO announces remote sensing satellite launch from China on July 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch its new Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS) on July 31, 2025, from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

The satellite will be used for Earth observation to support sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. It is expected to help in the prediction and management of natural events like floods, earthquakes, landslides, glacier melt, and deforestation.

It will also be used for infrastructure planning and geospatial mapping in national programs including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The launch will add to Pakistan’s existing space fleet, which includes PRSS-1 launched in 2018 and Electro-Optical Satellite EO-1 launched in January 2025. It is part of Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047 and is aimed at strengthening the country’s space capabilities.

Pakistan’s recent progress in space technology began with the launch of communication satellite PakSat-1R in 2011, which was developed with China’s support. This was followed by PakTES-1A and PRSS-1 in 2018.

In 2024, PakSat-MM1 was launched to provide high-speed internet to underserved areas. The iCube Qamar satellite, developed by students at the Institute of Space Technology, captured images of the moon’s surface.

In January 2025, Pakistan launched its first fully indigenous satellite EO-1, developed entirely by local engineers and scientists. The EO-1 satellite focuses on agriculture, disaster response, and environmental analysis.

SUPARCO said the upcoming PRSS launch represents another step in Pakistan’s efforts to expand its role in space for national development.