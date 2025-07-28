Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to revive trade ties and expand cooperation across key sectors

Federal Minister for Power and Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Monday called for an urgent revival of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan trade relations, expressing concern over the steep decline in bilateral trade volume from USD 11.2 million in 2022–23 to just USD 5.18 million in 2024–25. Addressing the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic engagement and raising bilateral trade to USD 100 million.

Leghari welcomed Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Baisalov Edil Zholdybaevich, along with dignitaries and delegates from both countries. He lauded the longstanding cultural, historical, and spiritual ties that form the foundation of Pakistan-Kyrgyz relations and praised the Kyrgyz delegation for their continued commitment to building a prosperous and interconnected regional future.

Since the formalization of their economic partnership in 1994, the two countries have made notable strides across multiple sectors. Leghari emphasized that despite current global and regional challenges, the commission session represents a vital opportunity to renew and institutionalize the momentum of cooperation. He noted that trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education, energy, and science and technology have emerged as key areas of collaboration.

The minister underscored the need to revive the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council and accelerate business-to-business interactions. He stressed the importance of swiftly concluding the Memorandum of Understanding on Electronic Data Interchange between customs authorities, as well as finalizing the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Transit Trade Agreement to improve regional connectivity. He welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Halal Trade and acknowledged the progress made through the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment.

Investment was identified as a central pillar of the bilateral relationship. Leghari highlighted the recent signing of a memorandum between the National Investments Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Board of Investment of Pakistan, which will provide a structured framework for cooperation in high-potential sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, minerals, information technology, and tourism. He praised Kyrgyzstan’s offer to grant access to the At-Bashi Logistics Center to Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation, describing it as a commendable example of enterprise-level partnership. He further encouraged both governments to enhance digital access to investment opportunities through transparent and updated information on special economic zones, tax breaks, and priority sectors.

Tourism and agriculture were spotlighted as engines of people-to-people and economic connectivity. Leghari said the finalization of the pending MoU on Tourism, Hospitality, and Investment would enhance cooperation between tour operators and open new avenues for collaboration in international events. He also welcomed the MoU on agricultural cooperation, aimed at boosting trade in Kyrgyz legumes and Pakistani Basmati rice. He stressed the importance of veterinary and phytosanitary cooperation to ensure the safety and quality of traded food products.

On energy, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s interest in the proposed 500 kV Torugart–XUAR–Gilgit Baltistan transmission line, which would help establish a Kyrgyzstan–China–Pakistan electricity corridor. He welcomed Kyrgyz investment interest in Pakistan’s copper and gold mining sectors and called for closer coordination in exploring joint ventures.

Infrastructure development and digital connectivity remain essential for unleashing economic potential, Leghari said. He expressed hope for progress on the postal cooperation agreement and the operationalization of cargo movement under the 1995 International Motor Transportation Agreement. Discussions on increasing e-commerce collaboration, air travel, and railway connectivity were noted as positive developments that would enhance bilateral trade flow.

The financial sector, Leghari said, holds strong promise for deeper cooperation. He welcomed growing ties in Islamic finance and the recent agreement between the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic for joint training programs. In the health sector, he called for swift finalization of the MoU on Higher Medical Education and noted the positive engagement between Kyrgyzpharmacia and Pakistani pharmaceutical firms, particularly in the supply of medicine and potential vaccine production through joint ventures with the National Institute of Health. He also urged both countries to align regulatory systems to facilitate the smooth registration of Pakistani pharmaceuticals in Kyrgyzstan.

Cultural exchange, youth engagement, and educational collaboration were also identified as key to fostering long-term bilateral ties. Leghari underscored the need to finalize the Agreement on Culture and organize joint cultural events to deepen mutual understanding. He called for expanded youth participation through seminars and policy forums and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kyrgyz students under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme. Collaboration in STEAM education, joint research, and academic exchanges was highlighted as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

In conclusion, Leghari said the 5th session of the Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Governmental Commission marks a renewed opportunity to transform shared aspirations into practical and lasting outcomes. He urged both sides to remain committed to building a resilient and mutually beneficial partnership rooted in regional peace, institutional cooperation, and economic progress.