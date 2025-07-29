AGP completes audit of Rs40 billion Kohistan scandal, denies involvement of its officers

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has completed its audit of the Rs40 billion Kohistan scandal, reportedly concluding the process in February 2025. However, the AGP’s office asserts that its officers are not implicated in the scam, The News reported, citing a statement from AGP’s spokesperson.

“The audit of the Rs40 billion scandal was finalized in February 2025. Auditing public sector organizations is a routine procedure for us. As per Article 171 of the Constitution, the audit reports are submitted to the President or the relevant governor, not released to the media like those by the FIA or NAB,” the spokesperson clarified.

When asked about potential actions against officers involved, the spokesperson stated that the concerned officers were from the accounts department, and any questions related to disciplinary action should be directed to the appropriate authority.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is currently investigating the scandal, which involves one of the most significant frauds in recent years, with allegations of coordination between government departments, contractors, and financial institutions.

Sources within NAB indicate that the fraud involved unauthorized withdrawals from the Contractors’ Security Deposit Head G-10113. Falsified documents enabled the misappropriation of over Rs36 billion between 2019 and 2024, using more than 1,200 treasury cheques and a network of 100 bank accounts spread across 13 banks.

A key figure in the investigation is a dumper driver, whose bank accounts reportedly facilitated transactions totaling more than Rs16 billion. These accounts were allegedly used to channel illegal earnings from government officials.

To date, NAB has frozen over Rs5 billion in funds, seized luxury properties, including one valued at Rs4.5 billion, and confiscated several high-end vehicles purchased with stolen funds. Seven individuals, including government officials, bankers, and contractors, have been arrested in connection with the case.