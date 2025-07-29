Punjab to offer Rs3,000 fertilizer subsidy for wheat growers in Rabi season

The Punjab government is considering a subsidy of Rs3,000 per bag of DAP fertilizer for wheat growers to reduce their production costs for the upcoming Rabi season.

This proposal was discussed during a review meeting of the Wheat Cultivation Support Programme 2025–26, held at Agriculture House. Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani was briefed that the subsidy will be available to farmers owning up to 25 acres of land during the Rabi season. However, the subsidy will be capped at farmers with a maximum of 12 acres, who will be eligible to receive a total of Rs36,000 for up to 12 bags of DAP fertilizer.

The subsidy program will run from November 1 to November 30. To ensure transparency, registered DAP dealers will be required to maintain a daily record of all fertilizer bags sold.

Minister Kirmani stated that the initiative would benefit both registered Kissan cardholders and other eligible farmers, with around 98% of farmers in Punjab expected to benefit from the program. The government is also considering a proposal to allocate Rs20 billion for the initiative.

The minister emphasized the need to include non-computerized areas in the Wheat Support Programme and called for an awareness campaign on best practices for wheat farming, including timely sowing, the use of certified seeds, proper fertilizer application, and effective irrigation management.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo confirmed that 3,000 notified Kissan Card dealers have been enlisted to sell subsidized fertilizer bags. The process will be monitored by government officials to ensure transparency. Dealers will verify farmers’ eligibility using the Fertilizer App, with real-time verification through Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and biometric checks via Nadra.

Once verified, farmers will pay their share, and the remaining subsidy will be transferred directly to the dealer’s bank account by the government on the same day.