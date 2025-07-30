Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco SAA Services to expand global footprint

Systems Limited has announced the acquisition of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited.

The company disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the PSX.

Systems Limited’s board approved the acquisition at a meeting on July 29, 2025.

“We hereby wish to inform you that Systems Limited in its Board meeting dated 29th July 2025 considered and approved the acquisition of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited (“Target Company”) from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited (“Seller”),” read the company’s notice.

Systems Limited stated that the primary business of the acquired company involves providing services in areas such as Information Technology (IT) and IT-driven shared and digital business services.

These services include, but are not limited to, consumer and customer support through omni-channel contact centers, marketing operations, HR operations, finance operations, procurement, and supply chain services. These offerings cater to multiple regions and align with Systems Limited’s business process outsourcing (BPO) service line.

The company also approved and entered into Share Purchase Agreement and the aggregate purchase price on the same date.

It said that the completion of the acquisition transaction will remain subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent and applicable regulatory approvals.

Additionally, Systems Limited’s affiliate, Techvista Systems FZ LLC, which is incorporated under UAE law, has entered into a long-term Master Services Agreement with Accenture (UK) Limited on July 29, 2025.

This multiyear agreement is for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, where Techvista will act as a subcontractor to provide AI-powered global shared services through the newly acquired company.