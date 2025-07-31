Sahiwal coal plant exceeds capacity benchmark with 1252 MW output in annual grid test

The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, a key energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has once again proven its operational strength by surpassing its Annual Capacity Test (ACT) benchmark for 2025. During a rigorous six-hour full-load trial held this week, the plant delivered an output of 1,252.03 megawatts (MW), exceeding its assigned target of 1,243.517 MW, according to the plant’s focal person.

Operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Ltd., the plant has been in commercial operation since October 2017. It has consistently supplied stable and reliable electricity to the national grid. Over the past seven years, the company has invested in technical upgrades, workforce training, and digital monitoring to enhance efficiency, grid compatibility, and regulatory compliance.

This year’s ACT was closely monitored by several key power sector organizations, including the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G), the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), and the National Grid Company (NGC). Their presence ensured adherence to national regulatory standards and added transparency to the process.

Officials from these regulatory bodies praised the flawless execution of the full-load test. CPPA-G’s Deputy Manager Bilal Khalid and Assistant Manager Arslan Ahmed evaluated the plant’s performance alongside ISMO’s technical team—Deputy Manager Mubasher Hussain and Assistant Manager Rizwan Rahman. Grid integration was supervised by representatives from the 220kV Kasowal and 500kV Yousafwala stations, including Additional Manager Tariq Mehmood Bhatti and Deputy Manager Muhammad Hashim Bhatti.

A notable achievement during the test was the plant’s effective delivery of both active and reactive power—essential for maintaining voltage regulation and frequency stability on the national grid. Officials noted that this enhanced capability helps reduce stress on the transmission system and limits power fluctuations, particularly during peak demand periods.

Senior management from Huaneng Shandong Ruyi, including the CEO, Vice President, and directors from the Health, Safety & Environment and Operations departments, were present at the site throughout the test. The Vice President applauded the technical team’s performance and reiterated the company’s commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s long-term energy resilience.

“The test results reflect not only our operational reliability but also our strategic commitment to grid stability and stakeholder accountability,” he stated.

The ACT is a mandatory assessment for power plants in Pakistan and serves as a key metric for measuring declared output performance. The involvement of top officials and cross-agency cooperation during the test illustrated the plant’s significance in national energy planning.

Officials from the Yousafwala and Kasowal grid stations further confirmed that the plant’s seamless synchronization supports regional grid health, positively affecting power supply across residential, industrial, and agricultural zones.

As Pakistan’s energy demands grow, the performance of plants like Sahiwal will play a critical role in maintaining supply stability. The latest test reinforced the plant’s status as a reliable and efficient power source, exemplifying how cross-sector coordination and strategic oversight can deliver consistent results.

With the successful completion of this year’s ACT, the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant continues to stand as a model for energy infrastructure under CPEC—symbolizing technical proficiency, collaborative regulation, and a shared commitment to powering Pakistan’s future.