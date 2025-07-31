Sign inSubscribe
Sindh govt sets new minimum wage for workers effective July 2025

Minimum wages set at Rs. 40,000 for unskilled workers, Rs. 41,380 for semi-skilled, Rs. 49,628 for skilled, and Rs. 51,745 for highly skilled workers

By News Desk

The Government of Sindh has announced a new minimum wage structure for workers across all industrial and commercial establishments in the province, effective July 1, 2025. 

Unskilled workers will receive a minimum monthly remuneration of Rs. 40,000, while semi-skilled workers will earn Rs. 41,380, skilled workers will receive Rs. 49,628, and highly skilled workers will be paid Rs. 51,745.

Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem confirmed that these revised wages apply to both registered and unregistered establishments, ensuring equal pay for male and female workers. For establishments that pay hourly wages, the new minimum rate is set at Rs. 192 per hour.

Minister Thaheem explained that the wage revision is designed to help mitigate the economic impact of inflation and support a dignified livelihood for workers. He assured that the Labour Department is actively engaging with industrialists to ensure strict compliance with labour laws throughout the province.

