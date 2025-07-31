Sindh Ombudsman orders removal of K-Electric CEO over workplace harassment case

The Sindh ombudsman has ordered the removal of Syed Moonis Alvi from his role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric following his involvement in a workplace harassment case. In addition to his dismissal, Alvi has been fined Rs2.5 million as part of the decision.

The ruling was issued by Justice (retired) Shah Nawaz Tariq, Sindh Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, under section 4(4)(ii)(c) of the Act, 2010. The ombudsman’s order mandates that Alvi pay the fine to the complainant within one month via the registrar’s office.

The decision follows allegations of harassment against Alvi, which were proven during the investigation. According to the ombudsman, Alvi harassed and mentally tortured the complainant. Failure to pay the fine within the stipulated time frame will result in the confiscation of Alvi’s movable and immovable properties, as well as the blocking of his computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport.

In response, Alvi expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, stating that the findings did not reflect the reality of the situation. He emphasized his commitment to integrity and dignity in professional interactions, adding that he was reviewing the decision with his legal advisors and intended to appeal the ruling.

“I am deeply distressed by the recent verdict. While I respect the legal process, I must assert that the findings do not reflect the truth of the situation,” Alvi said. He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the truth is revealed through legal means.

The National Assembly (NA) committee had previously raised concerns over Alvi’s suitability as CEO in May 2025, suggesting that he was “unfit” for the position. Alvi had been appointed CEO of K-Electric in June 2018 and led various initiatives, including the development of a 900 MW RLNG-fired power plant.

With over 30 years of experience in finance, Alvi had previously served as the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, and Head of Treasury at K-Electric. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.