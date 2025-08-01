NHA to begin M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project in April 2026

The National Highway Authority (NHA) informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications that land acquisition for the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project is expected to begin within a month.

The project, set to start in April 2026, will be funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). NHA Chairman Sheharyar Sikandar briefed the committee, mentioning that advance procurement approval has been requested from the IDB and the Sindh government would soon be formally asked to initiate the land acquisition process.

The committee, chaired by MNA Ijaz Jakhrani, reviewed various infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity. The members also discussed the ministry’s responses to prior recommendations.

However, the meeting saw dissatisfaction over the absence of the communications ministry’s secretary. The committee issued a warning that repeated non-attendance would be reported to the House and the Privilege Committee.

The committee was also briefed by the Inspector General of Motorway Police on the legal framework regarding speeding violations on motorways. Motorists exceeding the speed limit of 150 kilometers per hour face legal actions under this framework.

Regarding the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad project, there had been previous ambiguity regarding its start date. While Communications Minister Aleem Khan had initially stated the project would start in 2025, the timeline had been unclear, leading to confusion among stakeholders.

In response, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that the project would begin in the coming year but did not clarify the exact timeframe.

The committee also discussed concerns over the bidding process for the Rs170 billion Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (Carec) Tranche-III corridor project.

The committee raised alarms that all four contracts for the project had been awarded to a joint venture involving the Chinese firm Ningxia Communication Construction (NXCC), which had been disqualified in 2023 for not completing a previous project.

The committee decided to write to the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division to obtain the findings of its sub-committee regarding the issue.