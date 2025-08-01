PSX rallies with KSE-100 Index up by 1,644.56 points amid market rebound

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a strong rebound on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 141,034.98, up by 1,644.56 points or 1.18%. The index traded within a range of 2,203.23 points, hitting an intraday high of 141,160.93 and a low of 138,957.70 points.

The trading session saw a significant recovery from the day’s lows, with market sentiment turning positive after testing support levels around 138,000. Total trading volume for the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 304.55 million shares.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Limited, noted that the outlook remains positive, with the 140,000 level now providing support for the KSE-100. He further added that if this level is breached, the index might approach 138,000, where attractive valuations and expectations of monetary easing could encourage renewed investor interest.

Among the 100 index companies, 60 closed higher, 39 closed lower, and one remained unchanged. The top gainers included Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan State Oil (PSO), with gains of 9.73%, 7.05%, and 6.72%, respectively. Conversely, top losers included ILP, SRVI, and GADT, with declines of 6.77%, 5.64%, and 5.43%.

The sector-wise performance showed the strongest support from Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (+874.48 points), Commercial Banks (+380.51 points), and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies (+257.42 points). On the downside, the Technology & Communication sector (-130.74 points), Textile Composite (-80.01 points), and Investment Banks/Securities Companies (-69.74 points) weighed on the index.

In the broader market, the All-Share Index closed at 87,318.23, with a gain of 1,057.27 points or 1.23%. Total market volume increased to 609.71 million shares, up from 577.35 million in the previous session, while traded value rose to Rs50.55 billion, showing an increase of Rs14.20 billion. There were 352,602 trades reported across 482 companies, with 199 companies closing up, 245 closing down, and 38 remaining unchanged.