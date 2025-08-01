Sign inSubscribe
Sindh High Court suspends removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in workplace harassment case

Sindh High Court grants interim relief to K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi, suspending the Ombudsman’s order for his removal

By Monitoring Desk


KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended the implementation of the Sindh Ombudsman’s order, which directed the removal of Moonis Alvi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric, following a workplace harassment case. Alvi had challenged the Ombudsman’s decision, claiming it did not align with the facts of the case. The court’s suspension provides him with interim relief until the matter is fully heard.

Legal proceedings are still underway, with the next hearing expected to be scheduled soon.

In a formal response to the ruling issued by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, Alvi expressed his deep concerns. In a statement released on Thursday, he described the decision as “deeply distressing” and emphasized that the findings “do not reflect the truth of the situation as [he] experienced it.”

The Ombudsman had imposed a penalty of Rs2.5 million on Alvi following an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint. In addition to the fine, the Ombudsman ordered the removal of Alvi from his CEO position at K-Electric.

“I have always upheld the values of integrity and dignity in professional interactions, and I deeply believe in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces for all,” Alvi said. He reiterated his commitment to due process and justice, acknowledging the personal and professional toll this situation had taken on him.

Alvi confirmed he is reviewing the decision with legal counsel and intends to appeal through appropriate legal channels. “It is for anyone who feels wronged to be heard,” he stated, vowing to bring the truth to light.

He concluded his statement by thanking those who have supported him and reaffirming his respect for justice and workplace dignity.

