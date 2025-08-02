Haleon Pakistan targets expansion to 19 countries, aims for 10% export sales share

Haleon Pakistan has unveiled plans to expand its exports to 19 countries within the next 12 to 18 months, aiming to achieve 10% of its total sales from exports.

CEO and General Manager Qawi Naseer shared the company’s growth vision during a media session at Haleon’s headquarters, marking ‘Self-Care Day’ and the third anniversary of the company’s establishment following its demerger from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2022.

Exports to countries like Vietnam and the Philippines are already in progress, with the company aiming to enhance its global footprint. The demerger allowed Haleon Pakistan to gain more operational autonomy, which has led to increased investments in local operations, innovation, and community initiatives.

In the past three years, Haleon has invested $12 million to scale up production of Panadol and launched Centrum in Pakistan to meet both local and export demands. The company has also broadened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including clean water projects in Jamshoro, near one of its production sites, and skill-building programs aimed at young people, women, and underrepresented groups.

In addition to focusing on exports, Haleon Pakistan is working on optimizing local manufacturing processes to reduce dependence on imports. The company is exploring local sourcing partnerships to maintain product quality and regulatory compliance.

Haleon sees the allocation of 200 million for API import substitution and biotech research and development (R&D) as a positive step in reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imports while supporting its sourcing strategies.