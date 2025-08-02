Pakistan’s exports rise to $31.75 billion in FY2024–25 despite global trade challenges

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting of the Trade Review Committee on Friday to assess Pakistan’s trade performance for FY2024–25. The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, focused on evaluating sector-wise progress and setting forward strategies amid global trade challenges.

Despite facing global headwinds, including tariff tensions, slowing major markets, price competition, and geopolitical uncertainty, Pakistan’s exports saw a growth of $1 billion, reaching $31.75 billion in FY2024–25, compared to $30.76 billion in FY2023–24. This increase was primarily driven by strong performances in value-added and emerging sectors.

The textile and apparel sector led the growth, with knitted garments rising by 15%, woven garments up by 16%, and home textiles increasing by 9%. Non-traditional exports also contributed significantly, with tobacco and cigarettes surging by 135%, plastic products increasing by 17%, and cement exports growing by 25%. Additionally, pharmaceuticals and ICT-related services displayed steady growth. Minister Kamal Khan praised the resilience of these sectors, particularly non-traditional exports, highlighting their importance for long-term trade sustainability.

On the import side, capital goods rose by 24%, indicating renewed industrial activity and improving consumer confidence in the economy.

To maintain and further build on this growth, Kamal Khan issued several strategic directives, including the development of country-specific export plans focused on non-traditional and emerging markets. He also announced the creation of a Trade Alert System, aimed at responding quickly to global disruptions such as SPS/TBT concerns and trade remedy measures.

The Ministry of Commerce will also revitalise Sectoral Export Councils to enhance consultation with the private sector and promote evidence-based policymaking. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence and data analytics will guide smarter trade intelligence and global marketing strategies. The ministry will also develop a national strategy for services exports, focusing on ICT, freelancing, and the creative economy.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Kamal Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s export performance reflects the resilience and adaptability of its trade ecosystem, stressing the importance of continued focus on innovation and market diversification.