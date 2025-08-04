Iran seeks to join Silk Road Initiative, expand trade via Gwadar-Chabahar, Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul routes

Iran has shown interest in joining the Silk Road initiative alongside Pakistan and China, aiming to enhance maritime trade through the Gwadar-Chabahar route and further develop the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project, strengthening regional economic ties.

Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, who accompanied the Iranian President on his official visit to Pakistan, participated in a joint session with Pakistan’s Federal Ministers for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The talks aimed to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, particularly by enhancing transportation, connectivity, and road infrastructure. Both sides agreed to enhance regional economic and trade integration through the Silk Road initiative and the Gwadar to Chabahar projects.

Ms. Sadegh highlighted the need to increase the number of vehicles operating between Iran and Pakistan and suggested modernizing the current Quetta-Zahedan route.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan proposed forming bilateral working groups to accelerate the implementation of the agreed initiatives.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan briefed the Iranian delegation on trade expansion opportunities and emphasized the untapped potential in various sectors. He noted that both countries could serve as viable markets for each other.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reviewing the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project, adding that the Quetta-Zahedan railway line would be upgraded and expanded to improve regional connectivity.

In response, Iranian Minister Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh thanked her Pakistani counterparts and assured full cooperation from Iran, expressing optimism for more dynamic and effective bilateral engagements in the future.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Iran for its stance against Israel, describing it as a point of pride and solidarity for the entire Muslim world. He emphasized that Pakistan and Iran have always supported each other, with recent developments further bringing the two nations closer.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, recalling his recent visit to Iran, described the progress in bilateral relations as positive and meaningful. He also presented gifts to Iranian Minister Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh and conveyed warm wishes to the people of Iran.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan invited the Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development to attend the upcoming Ministerial Conference in Pakistan on October 23-24, which will be hosted by Pakistan with ministers from 20 countries participating.

In response, Iranian Minister Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her appreciation for Pakistan’s support against Israeli aggression and extended goodwill to the people of Pakistan.