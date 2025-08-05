Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FIA investigates Universal Tobacco Company over tax evasion and fraud

Mardan-based cigarette manufacturer under scrutiny for alleged Federal Excise Duty fraud and money laundering

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a comprehensive investigation into Universal Tobacco Company (UTC), a cigarette manufacturer based in Mardan, over allegations of tax evasion, Federal Excise Duty (FED) fraud, and money laundering. 

According to news reports, investigators suspect UTC of evading substantial federal taxes by underreporting production, manipulating sales data, and exploiting the FBR’s Track & Trace stamp system, which monitors cigarette production and sales. 

Initial findings suggest UTC may have colluded with tax officials to bypass legal obligations, falsify records, and conceal actual sales figures.

The investigation is also focused on possible discrepancies in the company’s financial records, including imported raw materials, suspicious financial transfers, and inconsistencies in income tax and FED filings over the past three years. 

The FIA is reviewing key documents, such as production capacity certifications, sales and excise duty records, tax filings, and distributor data, to assess compliance with the Federal Excise Rules of 2005.

The inquiry, initiated by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle in Islamabad, is being carried out under Enquiry No. 46/2025 and is governed by the Federal Investigation Act of 1974.

Previous article
Pakistan records 9-year low fiscal deficit of 5.38% in FY25, outperforming govt, IMF projections
Next article
Pakistan’s cashless economy initiative enters critical phase, says SBP deputy governor
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.