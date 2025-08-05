Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Tobacco reports 29.67% profit growth between Jan-Jun 2025

PAKT's profit reaches Rs14.26 billion, driven by strong export growth and higher operating profit

By News Desk

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PSX: PAKT) has announced a profit after tax of Rs14.26 billion for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, reflecting a 29.67% increase from Rs10.9 billion reported in the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 29.67% to Rs55.81, up from Rs43.04 in the first half of 2024. The company also declared a cash dividend of Rs40 per share for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Net turnover increased by 19.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs69.39 billion, compared to Rs58.18 billion in the previous year. While domestic turnover declined by 2.91%, export turnover saw a substantial increase of 354.21%, rising from Rs2.26 billion to Rs10.25 billion.

The company faced a 5.79% rise in the cost of sales, which reached Rs36.55 billion. Operating expenses remained relatively stable, with selling and distribution costs dropping by 3.01%, while administrative expenses rose slightly by 3.75%. Other income grew by 29.40%, reaching Rs132.78 million.

Operating profit saw a significant increase of 55.64% YoY, reaching Rs24.14 billion, driven by higher other income. However, finance income dropped sharply by 74.91%, and finance costs decreased by 47.43%, resulting in a net finance income of Rs709 million, a decline of 80.62%.

Profit before tax increased by 29.64% to Rs24.84 billion, while income tax expense rose by 29.59% to Rs10.59 billion.

This growth reflects a strong recovery and strategic focus on expanding exports, with further potential for continued growth in the second half of the year.

