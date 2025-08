Pakistan’s textile exports saw a 33.7% growth in July FY 2025-26, reaching $1.69 billion, up from $1.27 billion in the same month of FY 2024-25.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) reported that textile exports stood at $1.47 billion in July 2021-22, $1.48 billion in 2022-23, $1.31 billion in 2023-24, and $1.27 billion in July 2024-25.

For the fiscal years, textile exports totaled $19.30 billion in FY 2022, $16.51 billion in FY 2023, and $16.68 billion in both FY 2024 and FY 2025.