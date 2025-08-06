Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s tobacco exports surge by 158% to $166.5 million in FY25

Tobacco exports surged by 140.18%, rising from 43,520 metric tons to 18,282 metric tons during the same period

Pakistan’s tobacco exports increased by 158.31% in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $166.527 million, up from $64.468 million in 2023-24, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of volume, tobacco exports surged by 140.18%, rising from 43,520 metric tons to 18,282 metric tons during the same period. 

This growth also reflected in monthly figures, with tobacco exports in June 2025 increasing by 303.92% compared to June 2024. June 2025 exports were recorded at $7.985 million, up from $1.977 million in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, tobacco exports also saw a 16.28% increase in June 2025, compared to $6.867 million in May 2025.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports grew by 4.67% during FY 2024-25, with total exports reaching $32.106 billion, compared to $30.675 billion in the previous fiscal year. On the other hand, imports into the country increased by 6.57%, rising from $54.779 billion in 2023-24 to $58.380 billion in 2024-25.

