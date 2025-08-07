Pakistan’s 7th Agricultural Census shows 97% of farmers own less than 12.5 acres of land 

According to Pakistan’s 7th Agricultural Census 2024, 97% of Pakistani farmers own less than 12.5 acres of land, and the average farm size has decreased. This trend raises concerns about the shrinking scale of the economy, said Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The census, which provides rare insights into Pakistan’s agriculture sector, revealed that only 16,958 landlords own more than 100 acres of land, accounting for 6.2% of the total agricultural land. The average landholding for these large landowners is 215 acres. Despite an increase in the total area of cultivated land, from 42.6 million acres in 2010 to 52.8 million acres in 2024, the average farm size has shrunk from 6.4 acres to 5.1 acres due to shifting land ownership patterns and population growth.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that small farm sizes are limiting the prospects of corporate farming and challenging the country’s agricultural efficiency. Approximately 61% of farmers have land holdings of less than 2.5 acres, which often do not provide sufficient income due to outdated farming techniques and low yields.

The census also highlighted growth in the number of farms, which increased from 8.3 million in 2010 to 11.7 million in 2024. While most farms remain owner-operated, the number of tenant-based farms has significantly decreased, showing a shift towards farm ownership.

In terms of crop cultivation, wheat remains the dominant crop in Pakistan, with its area increasing slightly from 42% to 43.3%. However, the area for cotton has dropped sharply, from 14% to 7.9%. Meanwhile, the area dedicated to sugarcane has also seen a decline from 4% to 3.3%.

The livestock population in Pakistan reached 251.3 million in 2024, showing an annual growth rate of 3.1%. Punjab holds the largest share of the livestock population, particularly in cattle, buffaloes, and horses, while Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported significant livestock numbers.

The census further revealed a shift towards irrigated agriculture, with 45.9 million acres now irrigated, up from 42.6 million acres in 2010. The report also highlighted a decline in rain-fed farming, which decreased to 4.9 million acres in 2024.

This data will serve as a foundation for more effective policymaking in agriculture, with a focus on enhancing productivity, improving disaster preparedness, and fostering climate-resilient practices. The government aims to use this comprehensive dataset to empower small farmers, drive agricultural innovation, and support the country’s agricultural economy.