Engineer Khalid Mehmood appointed CEO of IESCO

Khalid Mehmood brings vast experience in energy sector leadership to lead Islamabad Electric Supply Company

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD – The Board of Directors (BoD) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has appointed Engineer Khalid Mehmood as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The announcement was made following a detailed discussion during the Board’s 246th meeting on August 8, 2025.

The appointment comes after thorough deliberation, and the Board authorized the Director General of Human Resources to issue the appointment letter immediately, bypassing the need for final Board minutes approval.

Engineer Mehmood is well-regarded within the energy sector for his leadership and focus on both employee welfare and consumer interests. His career spans key roles in operations, construction, Grid System Operations (GSO), and Grid System Expansion (GSE), providing him with extensive expertise in distribution companies (DISCOs).

Chairman IESCO, Dr. Tahir Masood, emphasized that the appointment was made purely on merit, highlighting Mehmood’s professional competence and leadership qualities. “Under his leadership, we are confident that IESCO will continue to achieve greater success,” he said.

Ahmad Ahmadani

