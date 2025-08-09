Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky on Saturday met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and personally delivered a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. The invitation was for the prime minister to participate in the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 27 to 30.

While graciously accepting the invitation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The exchange took place in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting the close and friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, according to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

During the meeting, both sides also touched upon recent developments in the region. The discussion was described as warm and cordial, underscoring the mutual goodwill and longstanding partnership between the two brotherly nations.