Pakistan invited to Turkmenistan Investment Forum to strengthen trade ties

ISLAMABAD – Turkmenistan has extended an invitation to Pakistan to participate in its upcoming Investment Forum (TIF) in Ashgabat next month. The invitation was issued during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov on Monday.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure. Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan, highlighting the significant number of ministerial exchanges between the two countries in the past year.

Ambassador Movlamov emphasized the importance of the partnership, calling Turkmenistan an important trade and investment partner, as well as a vital transit hub for regional trade.

The meeting also explored opportunities for joint ventures in energy, transportation, and construction sectors. On behalf of Turkmenistan’s Finance and Economy Minister Mammetguly Astanagulov, Ambassador Movlamov invited Aurangzeb to the TIF, scheduled for mid-September in Ashgabat.