Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan invited to Turkmenistan Investment Forum to strengthen trade ties

Pakistan and Turkmenistan discuss trade, energy, and infrastructure cooperation during meeting

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Turkmenistan has extended an invitation to Pakistan to participate in its upcoming Investment Forum (TIF) in Ashgabat next month. The invitation was issued during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov on Monday.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure. Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan, highlighting the significant number of ministerial exchanges between the two countries in the past year.

Ambassador Movlamov emphasized the importance of the partnership, calling Turkmenistan an important trade and investment partner, as well as a vital transit hub for regional trade.

The meeting also explored opportunities for joint ventures in energy, transportation, and construction sectors. On behalf of Turkmenistan’s Finance and Economy Minister Mammetguly Astanagulov, Ambassador Movlamov invited Aurangzeb to the TIF, scheduled for mid-September in Ashgabat.

Previous article
State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on Independence Day
Next article
Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China reach $203 million in Jan-Jun
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.