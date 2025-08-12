Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM orders fast-track completion of 100MW solar project in Gilgit-Baltistan

Shehbaz Sharif vows to personally monitor year-long initiative aimed at ending up to 20-hour daily outages and powering remote areas

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the 100-megawatt solar power project in Gilgit-Baltistan be completed within a year, pledging to personally oversee its progress.

The directive came during a review meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday, following the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council’s (ECNEC) recent approval of the scheme. The Prime Minister stressed that the project would be given top priority to deliver uninterrupted, low-cost, and environmentally friendly electricity to the region.

He instructed that all infrastructure be climate-resilient and emphasized that transparency would be ensured at every stage. Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the federal government will fully finance the project, which is expected to drastically cut the region’s power outages—currently lasting up to 20 hours a day—and extend supply to remote areas.

According to the plan, six solar parks will be established in Gilgit, eight in Skardu, and six in Diamer. In addition, 234 buildings in Gilgit, 179 in Skardu, and 68 in Diamer will receive solar installations. The project will also incorporate battery storage for backup supply and a real-time monitoring system meeting international standards.

Calling solarization the most practical solution for Gilgit-Baltistan’s energy needs, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of integrating renewable sources into Pakistan’s energy mix to combat climate change. “Lighting up Gilgit-Baltistan is not just an infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for its people,” he said.

He further directed that both hydel and solar generation in the region be structured to ensure an uninterrupted supply during extreme weather conditions.

The steering committee for the project will be headed by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Khan Leghari. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, renewable energy expert Dr. Gerwin Dreesmann, and other senior officials.

Previous article
Govt targets foreign investment boost in IT, eyes stronger cybersecurity framework
Next article
Government imposes 10% GST on FATA, PATA goods to curb tax abuse
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.