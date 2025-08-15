Swabi tobacco industry protests deployment of FBR officials, Rangers at factories

Members of the Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with leading tobacco industry leaders, have condemned the deployment of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies at tobacco green leaf units and factories.

According to reports, a meeting was held to discuss the impact of this move on the tobacco industry, with participants including Chamber President Fazal Rahim Jadoon, former Chamber President Sheraz Akram Bacha, and Liaqat Ahmed Khan, former President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Tobacco industry owners and members were also present at the meeting.

Last week, the chamber’s subcommittee on tobacco export and trade had staged a protest against the presence of law enforcement officials at tobacco factories, calling it an interference in their business.

Industry members expressed concerns that the presence of Rangers and FBR officials during the ongoing tobacco procurement process was creating significant challenges. “This deployment is causing unnecessary problems for exporters, industrialists, and the business community,” said Liaqat Ahmed Khan.

Participants also pointed out that while local tobacco exporters and small manufacturers were being harassed, multinational companies appeared to be immune from similar scrutiny. They urged both federal and provincial authorities to address the issue.

Fazal Rahim Jadoon emphasized that tobacco exporters contributed to Pakistan’s economy, with exports totaling $167 million this year, but noted that the current environment made it increasingly difficult to continue business.

He further added that green leaf threshing units regularly pay their due taxes and that operating in such a tense atmosphere was unsustainable for the industry.