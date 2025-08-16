IMF recommends improving NAB’s operational effectiveness, strengthening anti-money laundering measures

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended enhancing the operational effectiveness of Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) measures, according to its draft Governance and Corruption Diagnostic (GCD) Assessment.

However, the Pakistani government plans to submit formal objections to the IMF’s report, claiming that several shortcomings identified in the draft do not accurately reflect the ground realities in the country.

According to a report by The News, citing a senior government official, that the Pakistan authorities intend to provide detailed feedback, particularly on issues related to money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, ahead of the final report’s publication by the end of August 2025.

The official said that Pakistan has committed to improving its institutional framework to combat corruption in support of inclusive growth and to create a more favorable environment for businesses and investment.

The IMF’s GCD Assessment will analyze key governance and corruption vulnerabilities, with an action plan to follow in response. The report, expected to be finalized by October 2025, will suggest priority structural reforms. In line with this, the government has already initiated efforts to enhance NAB’s effectiveness and independence in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling, particularly for cases involving sums over PKR 500 million. Coordination between NAB and other agencies like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also be strengthened.

In addition, the government plans to implement reforms to improve transparency within public offices. Senior officials, including those in BPS 17-22, will be required to file digital asset declarations that will be publicly accessible, with safeguards to protect sensitive personal data. The Establishment Division and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are working together to centralize and digitize these declarations.

Pakistan has also launched the “Banks’ Access to Asset Declarations for AML/CFT Purposes” initiative to help banks fulfill their obligations by facilitating access to asset information of senior public officials. Additionally, provinces, in coordination with the FBR, will issue similar regulations to ensure transparency across all levels of government.