Backed by Yango, Pakistan’s Trukkr raises close to $10mn to fuel freight tech growth

In the Pakistani tech ecosystem marked by growing investor caution and lack of enthusiasm, one startup is literally keeping the wheels going. Karachi-based B2B logistics and fintech company Trukkr has raised close to $10 million in a mix of equity and debt, signaling both investor confidence and the startup’s endurance in digitising freight logistics in Pakistan.

The funding round included participation from Yango Group, the global logistics and mobility player operating in over 30 countries. Yango invested through its $20 million venture capital arm Yango Ventures. The rest of the round includes contributions from private investors, including Swiss backers. The company has chosen to keep the identity of investors in the round confidential.

The company didn’t want to announce their fundraise. In fact, it took quite a lot of convincing to get them to agree. For a startup that prefers steering clear of headlines, Trukkr’s story is one of deliberate growth, strategic prudence, and business fundamentals over buzzwords. While much of the local startup ecosystem has been driven by a blitz of marketing, Trukkr’s approach has been to build quietly and scale steadily.

In an exclusive conversation, the founder emphasized their focus on operating a real business rather than chasing valuations or vanity metrics. “We’ve always been about building a sustainable company. We aren’t here for a two-year run. Logistics is a long game especially in Pakistan,” he said.