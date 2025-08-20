Engro Powergen Qadirpur signs supplemental agreement to add Badar-1 gas field supply to its power plant

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL) has signed a supplemental agreement to its existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), which will incorporate gas supply from the Badar-1 gas field, provided by Petroleum Exploration Limited (PEL Gas), as an additional fuel source for its power plant.

“On August 19, 2025, Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited executed a Supplemental Agreement to its Power Purchase Agreement dated October 26, 2007 with Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited to include gas from the Badar-1 gas field, supplied by Petroleum Exploration Limited, as an additional fuel source for the Company’s power plant,” read EPQL’s notice sent to local bourse on Wednesday.

The agreement, finalized on August 19, 2025, follows a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) between EPQL and Petroleum Exploration Limited signed on August 5, 2024.

The GSA is contingent on amending the PPA to reflect this new gas supply arrangement. However, the supplemental agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, and the utilization of gas under the GSA will commence only once all necessary approvals are secured.

