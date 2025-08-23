Islamabad, Dhaka discuss food security, strengthen rice trade cooperation

Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, met with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Food, Ali Imam Majumdar, in Dhaka on Friday to explore potential collaborations in food security.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2025 between the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh. Under the agreement, Pakistan successfully delivered 50,000 metric tons of rice.

The MoU is expected to serve as a platform for regular exchanges between the two countries at both Government-to-Government and Business-to-Business levels, aimed at enhancing trade in essential commodities.

Minister Kamal Khan also highlighted the significance of the upcoming 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition (FoodAg), set to take place in Karachi from November 25-27, 2025. The event will provide Bangladeshi businesses and government officials with a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.

Both sides emphasized the need for improving agricultural practices to increase crop yields and meet the growing demand for food commodities in both countries.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthening collaboration through multi-stakeholder engagement and joint efforts moving forward.