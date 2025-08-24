Pakistan’s raw food exports fall 10.25pc in July on weaker rice shipments

Pakistan’s raw food exports declined by 10.25 per cent in July 2025, ending a 19-month streak of continuous growth, according to official data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The fall was driven largely by rice shipments, which dropped 18.29pc year-on-year. Within this category, basmati rice exports recorded a sharp decline of 42.72pc in quantity and 39.74pc in value. Non-basmati rice showed mixed results, with value slipping 0.76pc but quantity increasing 34.11pc.

Other key food categories reflected mixed trends. Meat exports rose 9.80pc during the month, with demand sustained in the Gulf region. Fruit exports surged 43.63pc, while fish and fish products also posted an 18.60pc increase. In contrast, vegetable exports fell sharply by 44.95pc.

On a broader scale, Pakistan’s food exports for FY25 declined by 3.44pc, totaling $7.12 billion compared to $7.38 billion in the previous year.