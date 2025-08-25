Easypaisa digital bank posts Rs3.64bn profit before tax in H1 2025

Easypaisa digital bank reported a profit before tax of Rs3.64 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, up 39.4% from Rs2.61 billion in the same period last year. The Board of Directors approved the financial statements on August 24, highlighting the bank’s continued growth and resilience in Pakistan’s digital financial sector.

The bank’s performance was fueled by higher markup income and robust fee-based revenues from digital lending and payments, despite a decline in the State Bank of Pakistan discount rate from 20% to 11%. Net markup income rose 15.6%, while non-markup income surged 60.5%, supported by increased transaction volumes, load and bundle products, corporate disbursement and collection commissions, and insurance offerings.

Operating expenses increased 9.6% due to investments in technology, talent, and customer acquisition, partially offset by a reversal of accruals for compensation costs. The cost-to-income ratio improved from 80.5% last year to 66.9%.

The bank’s digital ecosystem continued to strengthen, with monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 18.2 million. Customer deposits rose 41.3% year-on-year to Rs94.7 billion, supported by strong confidence following easypaisa’s transition to a digital retail bank. The CASA ratio remained high at 98.1%, with deposit costs among the lowest in the industry at 1.57%.

Total advances stood at Rs27.7 billion, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 25.0%. Non-performing loans (NPLs) were reported at 16.1%, with a healthy coverage ratio of 91.4%. The bank’s equity stood at Rs16.8 billion, and its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained strong at 20.52%.

“Our robust profitability during the first half of 2025 signals our intent to innovate Pakistan’s digital banking space,” said Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO of easypaisa digital bank.

Commenting on future plans, Chief Financial Officer Amin Sukhiani noted that the bank is expanding its product suite to include foreign exchange, Islamic products, credit cards, remittances, and Buy Now Pay Later services. “We are also investing in merchant expansion under the government’s cashless initiative and strengthening the insurance marketplace to enhance the ecosystem and create value for our customers,” he said.