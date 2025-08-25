Government fast-track mandatory standards for nicotine oral products to facilitate exports 

ISLAMABAD: Higher authorities have directed the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to fast-track the inclusion of nicotine-containing tobacco-free oral products in the mandatory list of standards, a move aimed at facilitating exports worth more than $100 million and curbing the spread of illicit, smuggled, and substandard products in the domestic market.

Sources said the process had been stalled for months due to bureaucratic hurdles within the ministry, but following intervention from senior quarters, PSQCA has now completed consultations and the required due process. The National Health Services Ministry (NHSRC) has also shared its observations on the matter.

According to official documents, the Pakistan Standard PS: 5468 was first drafted and approved in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It prescribes ingredient disclosures, nicotine limits of up to 20 mg per pouch, labeling guidelines, and child safety warnings. The standard was designed to bring local production in line with international benchmarks while protecting consumers from health risks associated with unregulated nicotine pouches.

In October 2024, the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) formally requested conversion of the voluntary standard into a mandatory one, citing a $40 million local investment and warning that without enforcement, Pakistan risked becoming a dumping ground for substandard and illicit products.

Following this, the case was examined by the National Standards Committee, which in June 2025 formally recommended making the standard mandatory. PSQCA then forwarded the draft Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to MoST, and it was subsequently vetted by the Law Ministry. A stakeholder consultative meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology in August brought together federal and provincial officials, industry representatives, and civil society. While there was broad technical support, objections from NHSRC prevented consensus. The issue has now been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation (CCLC), with final approval expected to require cabinet endorsement.

Industry representatives argue that mandatory enforcement is essential not only to support exports but also to protect legitimate local manufacturers from being undercut by smuggled goods. “Mandatory standards will ensure Pakistani products meet global safety benchmarks, enhance competitiveness in international markets, and safeguard consumers at home,” said one industry official.

However, according to ministry insiders, allegations of bribery, institutional turf wars, and conflicting policy priorities continued to delay progress of passing the standards, leaving the future of PS: 5468 uncertain.

Pakistan was among the first countries in the world to introduce voluntary standards for tobacco-free nicotine oral products in 2020. Under PSQCA’s Compulsory Certification Mark (CM) Scheme, MoST is now working to issue an SRO that would convert these voluntary standards into enforceable technical specifications. This would turn years of technical committee work and stakeholder consultation into real-world oversight by the government.

Internationally, countries have moved in a similar direction. The United Arab Emirates, for example, issued a technical regulation for nicotine pouches earlier this year and made compliance mandatory 180 days after publication. Sweden, which recently became the first country to be recognized as “smoke-free,” is often cited as a model where widespread adoption of smokeless alternatives, alongside strong tobacco control, helped reduce cigarette consumption drastically.

Public health experts note that Pakistan, with tens of millions of tobacco users, needs new tools to reduce its tobacco burden. While excise hikes have been a mainstay of tobacco control policy, weak enforcement has allowed illicit cigarette markets to erode both public health gains and government revenues. By regulating nicotine pouches through mandatory standards, officials say, Pakistan can create a safer, better-regulated alternative for smokers while boosting legitimate exports and discouraging illicit trade.